Olivia Newton-John Is Celebrated With Small Gathering 'Under the Stars' One Month After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's legacy is living on. The late actress' rep confirms to ET that on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in California, a small gathering took place in the Grease star's honor.

Newton-John died on Aug. 8 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Her rep explained that a very private celebration of life was held at one of Olivia’s favorite outdoor spots near her ranch with close family and friends. The evening was a beautiful celebration under the stars honoring Olivia’s life of love and contribution.

Monday, Sept. 26, would have been her 74th birthday, and both her Grease co-star, John Travolta, and her husband, John Easterling, paid tribute to her on social media.

Travolta shared a photo from Grease on his Instagram Stories, simply writing, “Happy birthday my Olivia.”

As for Easterling, he recalled a memory he shared with the actress. “One day we took the boat up to Great Guana Cay and on the return trip the wind started picking up, the clouds started rolling in, the sea got really choppy and turned grey and then the rain came,” he wrote.

Noting that the boat they were traveling on was “rolling and slamming into the waves,” he added, “Olivia got behind me holding tight as I was navigating this 23-foot-runabout with a centre consul.”

Easterling shared that “as quickly as the storm started, the winds died down, the rain stopped, the sun poked through and the seas turned back to that beautiful turquoise,” and that they were greeted by dolphins and a rainbow.

“Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck," he continued. “As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this – and that’s the way we lived our life.”

