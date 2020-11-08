Olivia Munn and Boyfriend Tucker Roberts Break Up After a Year of Dating

Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts have called it quits. A rep for the Newsroom actress and the Philadelphia Fusion president confirms to ET that the two broke up amicably at the end of 2019.

The pair was first linked in December 2018 after they were spotted holding hands while out in Los Angeles. Munn made her relationship Instagram official in November 2019, after attending her friend's Day of the Dead celebration. US Weekly was first to report the split.

ET spoke with Munn about her relationship with Roberts in November 2019. At the time, the 40-year-old actress said she was already living her "happily ever after."

"I've really come to a realization with myself that I'm already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I'll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life," she said.

"I already love my life as it is. I'm excited about anything that might come my way, but I've already reached the pinnacle for me, what I think happiness should look like," she continued. "I've got amazing girlfriends. I've got my pets. I've got my career. I'm really, really happy. Anything else that wants to come into my life has to add."