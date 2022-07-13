Olivia Culpo Steps in to Save Her Sister From a Falling Refrigerator: 'Crazy Day'

Olivia Culpo can breathe a sigh of relief now but, for a moment, she was traumatized after a refrigerator fell on her sister, Sophia!

The 30-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday and revealed that she and her sister-in-law, Katie, reacted in the nick of time to avert a major disaster after a fridge almost squashed Olivia's 25-year-old sister.

"This refrigerator fell on Sophie yesterday," Olivia captioned her Story along with a photo of the aftermath. "I didn’t post it [because] I was traumatized but if you saw on her stories she’s 100% ok luckily Katie and I ran over as it was mid way in the air and held it up although her head was inside the thing. Crazy day."

The photo showed a bunch of spilled food all over the place, like milk, eggs, mayo and turkey deli. It appears no major injuries were reported, thanks to a couple of quick thinkers.

Olivia Culpo / Instagram

The Culpo sisters are apparently helping their parents move into some new digs, but at what cost?!

"Not going to miss this part of a new move," Olivia continued. "Let this be your reminder to secure all appliances and not leave details like this up to 60+ year old parents."

Sophia would also later take to her Instagram Stories and post a photo of a warning sign on the fridge that depicts a stick figure on the verge of being crushed by a falling fridge.