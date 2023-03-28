Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis After ATV Accident

Matthew Ramsey is on the road to recovery following an ATV accident that fractured his pelvis in three places.

The Old Dominion frontman took to Instagram on Tuesday and informed fans that the band's upcoming tour dates in Key West, Florida, will have to be postponed until March 2024. He shared that while the good news is he's "fine," the bad news means he'll "have to stay home and recover for a little while."

"I’m afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places," Ramsey began his screenshot note. "The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you! I promise we’ll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes!"

The verified account for Whiskey Jam, one of the bands performing alongside Old Dominion on the tour, commented on Ramsey's post and offered support: "We’re just glad you’re ok man. Shows can be rescheduled & we’ll rock it then. Praying for quick healing & comfort for you 🙏🏼."

Old Dominion was scheduled to perform at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater March 31-April 2, with 10 more shows to follow across the U.S.

The accident comes nearly two years after Ramsey fell off a ladder while changing a lightbulb, which resulted in a collapsed lung and a broken rib.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is 'More than one,'" he wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, alongside a photo of himself in the hospital.

"Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills," he assured fans. "Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder."

Back in 2019, Ramsey also underwent surgery to repair tears in his leg, forcing the band to postpone three shows of its Make It Sweeter tour.