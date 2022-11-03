Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death

Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member.

Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo on Instagram to one of Takeoff. Meanwhile on Twitter, Offset changed his profile photo to one of Migos featuring Takeoff and Quavo, and made his cover photo one of himself and Takeoff.

Offset/Instagram

Offset/Twitter

Takeoff died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. He was 28. His uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, was there at the time of the shooting.

Neither Quavo nor Offset have released any statements publicly in the wake of Takeoff's death.

Migos' record label, Quality Control, previously confirmed Takeoff's death in a statement, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."