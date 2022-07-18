Odette and Dave Annable Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 After Pregnancy Loss

It's another girl for Odette and Dave Annable! The couple announced the sex of their second baby on Monday via a photo shoot of a golf ball that exploded with pink powder.

"Outnumbered," Dave wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of himself swinging the golf club past the cloud of pink. Behind him stand Odette and Charlie, the couple's 5-year-old daughter. A second shot, taken just after the reveal, shows him slouched over his knees while Charlie jumps for joy.

"Despite the 2nd picture, I couldn’t be happier," the 42-year-old Brothers & Sisters actor continued. "I was just bummed because I sliced the shot. 😉 #Girldadx2 #teamgirls."

Odette posted the same carousel of images on her own Instagram, also joking, "Dave and Charlie's reactions were polar opposites 😂."

The new baby girl is especially impactful for Odette after she lost a pregnancy in 2021. When the couple announced they were expecting in May, Odette opened up on Instagram about the journey she and Dave had taken to get there.

"It would be impossible to share the joy without acknowledging the grief," the 36-year-old House actress wrote beneath a photo of the ultrasound on Instagram. "This picture feels earned for us personally after years of having another baby on our mind. We've been through multiple losses, failed IUI, a failed IVF and then- what felt like a miracle happened. All of this to say, anyone out there struggling with infertility, I SEE you and I'm with you."

Odette also wrote that she hoped her story would bring hope to others struggling with infertility. "This is just one story that may give you a sliver of hope when you think there isn’t any left," she wrote. "I've been there and the baby journey can be all encompassing, extremely triggering and just really HARD. Even now, I worry everyday that something may go wrong. The only thing I can control, is how I choose my mindset. Your mind can be tricky so I lean into the beauty of possibility and hope. We always have that choice. Thank you for the support and love, we feel it all!"

Odette and Dave married in 2010 and later separated in October 2019. They announced their reconciliation less than a year later, in August 2020.