Odell Beckham Jr. Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood are welcoming their first child!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old model and fitness trainer revealed she was expecting by sharing photos from the couple's maternity shoot on her Instagram. "Ilyilyily,” the Texas native captioned the three-photo carousel.

The black-and-white photos show the couple in matching blazers with Wood's cropped to show her bare baby bump. The 29-year-old NFL player cradles Wood's baby bump from behind in all three photos, with the two beaming in the final picture.

The couple's famous friends and family responded to Wood's post with lots of love and congratulations, including L.A.'s Finest star Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Nazanin Mandi and Victoria's Secret’s Chanel Iman. Grandpa-to-be Odell Beckham Sr. commented on Wood's post and shared it to his own Instagram page, writing, "LOVE IT‼️ WHHHAAAA."

Although the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver hasn't shared the news on his Instagram account, he did respond under his partner's post, writing, "Can't wait baby!"

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!