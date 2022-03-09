'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser Sees Ewan McGregor Back in Action in the 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the all-new Star Wars spinoff series named after the Jedi Master. Ahead of its anticipated debut in May, Disney+ released the first official teaser for the limited series.

“Between darkness and defeat, hope survives,” the teaser reads as it shows new footage of the series, including McGregor as Kenobi as well as other returning stars, including Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars.

“Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi code is like an itch,” an ominous voice is also heard saying at one point, with the teaser giving the first look at some of Star Wars’ newest characters. “He cannot help it. Where is he?”

In addition to McGregor and Edgerton reprising their roles from the prequel films, Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader while Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie will play new characters.

The series, meanwhile, picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. At the time, Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat as his apprentice and friend, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), turned to the dark side.

“That’s definitely a starting place for our story,” director Deborah Chow said in a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series. “The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor said later. “[Having] another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

Based on the teaser alone, fans surely won’t be disappointed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Wednesday, May 25 on Disney+.

