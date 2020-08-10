North West Shares How She'd Make the World a Better Place

North West has some ideas for how we could all improve. In the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, the 7-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reveals her three-step process for making a better world.

"I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs," North explains while wearing a fuzzy top and a Lil Cardi necklace.

Kim showed that she's a proud mom by sharing the quote on her Instagram Story along with a heart smiley face emoji.

North's sweet answer came after she celebrated her 7th birthday in June by riding horses and spending time with her family in Wyoming.

At the time, Kim gushed that her eldest child -- she and Kanye also share Saint 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 -- is "everything and more."

"I love you to your alien planet and back," Kim added.

The latest issue of CR Fashion Book will hit newsstands Friday.