Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop Sale: Save 65% on Sweats and Sweaters

Obsessed with cozy clothes right now? Nordstrom Rack has opened a limited-time flash event called the Cozy Shop, boasting deals up to 65% off soft, warm and comfy clothing, accessories and homeware.

Whether you need more winter sweaters or work-from-home loungewear, Nordstrom Rack is filled with amazing finds from stylish brands like Champion, Free People, Madewell and Topshop. Standout deals include UGG boots, an adorable star print matching set, cropped graphic sweatshirt and a plush, cuddle-up blanket for only $40.

If you're looking for more items for the ultimate cozy vibe, Everlane just launched a sustainable loungewear collection. Plus, we've found the best dupes for expensive scented candles.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Cozy Shop and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Nordstrom Rack

We love this fluffy faux shearling zip-up pullover.

$30

Nordstrom Rack

This lightweight Madewell cardigan is great for layering.

$40 (REGULARLY $80)

Nordstrom Rack

An oversized waffle knit thermal top from Free People.

$40 (REGULARLY $78)

Nordstrom Rack

You'll look so cute at home in this Socialite matching set, which comes with a star print pullover and joggers.

PULLOVER: $30

JOGGERS: $37

Nordstrom Rack

Grab a classic Champion logo hoodie for under $40.

$37 (REGULARLY $50)

Nordstrom Rack

Comfy drawstring sweatpants you'll want to wear every day.

$28 (REGULARLY $68)

Nordstrom Rack

A graphic cropped sweatshirt is sporty and cool.

$20

Nordstrom Rack

Save 35% on the UGG Mini Bailey Boot with bling toggle button.

$120 (REGULARLY $185)

Nordstrom Rack

A fun, fuzzy pair of slingback slippers to keep your feet warm.

$35 (REGULARLY $60)

Nordstrom Rack

Upgrade your cuddle corner with this super plush, soft throw.

$40