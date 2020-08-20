Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Men's Fashion Deals We've Found

Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock future Early Access shopping. Also, if you saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out even faster.