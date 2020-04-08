x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

entertainment-tonight

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Items to Add to Your Wish List

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is opening up to more and more shoppers this week. To ensure you're ready to score the best deals before they sell out, the preview is now open so you can start adding favorites to a wish list!

Check out the annual shopping event's virtual catalog preview right now to get a sneak peek at clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty exclusives, home products and kitchen supplies that'll be discounted. Adding items to the wish list now will keep all your potential purchases in one place via your Nordstrom account. Once you can access the sale, simply log in and add to cart from the list. 

The department store's biggest sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

  • July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.
  • Aug. 13: All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access. Those with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status can shop even earlier: Aug 4., Aug. 7, Aug. 10, respectively. 
  • Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.
  • Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

To help you choose what to add to the wish list, ET Style has narrowed it down to the following must-have deals. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview. Plus, shop the current designer finale sale with items up to 70% off.

Fill your Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Wish List.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Leggings We've Found So Far

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save $35 Tie-Dye Superga Sneakers