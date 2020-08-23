Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Herschel Backpack for Under $40

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still rolling out savings on stylish items, and we're still here for it. In today's Daily Deal, score a cute, high-quality Herschel Supply Co. backpack for more than half off the regular price.

The sturdy Pop Quiz Backpack has two-way zip-around closure, padded straps, various exterior pockets and an interior sleeve to keep your laptop or iPad safe. It comes in three colors we love -- gray tie-dye, bright orange papaya and khaki green. Normally $80, the Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack's Daily Deal price is $39.90, which is more than 50% off. Whether you use this bag to schlep your back-to-school supplies, your work laptop or stuff for doggie dates, you'll be carrying them in style. Start picturing what you'll place in each compartment and then check out the all the other backpacks on sale right now (including styles from AllSaints and Tumi) at Nordstrom.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Look ahead at all of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack deal below.