Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: 50% Off Cole Haan Sneakers

There are only two days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which means there are only two remaining Daily Deals! Today, the sleek men's Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker is half off, while supplies last.

This Cole Haan sneaker has a leather upper and a comfortable cushioned sole, making them ideal for all-day wear. The shoe is currently available in most men's sizes -- but we've seen nearly every Daily Deal sell out, so grab these while the size you need is still in stock. The Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker regularly costs $150 and is marked down to $74.90 until they're gone.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.