Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Get These Tom Ford Sunglasses for 31% Off

If you love designer accessories, Tom Ford frames are a must-have style to add to your collection. Wear the sunnies all year round -- with a printed dress for end of summer or with a coat and leggings in the fall.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.