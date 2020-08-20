Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Get 34% Off Bony Levy Diamond Ring

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering a variety of deals across categories, including savings on already affordable brands. However, if you're looking for deals on luxury buys, the department store has that, too, including one on a beautiful diamond ring.

The Bony Levy Audrey Diamond Eternity Ring is currently 34% off for $2,599.90 (regularly $3,995). Available in white or yellow gold, this timeless, elegant ring is handcrafted in 18-karat gold and boasts sparkly 1.07ct. diamonds. The style can be worn alone or stacked with rings from an existing jewelry collection. You can get this simply beautiful piece for someone special or as a gift to yourself.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom's annual sale event is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.