Noel Gallagher, Oasis Frontman, Gets Backlash For Mocking Disabled Concertgoers at Glastonbury

Noel Gallagher is drawing criticism for his latest comments. The 55-year-old Oasis frontman recently appeared on The Matt Morgan Podcast, and discussed sitting on the disabled platform with his friends while at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Recalling how he wound up there, Gallagher explained that security asked for his pass and he told them, "See that pass mate? It gets me any-f**king-where. Anywhere. OK?"

When a host asked with a laugh if Gallagher had knocked a person out of a wheelchair to fit on the platform the singer said, "If I had to I would've."

As for why he and his pals wanted to take in a performance from the platform in the first place, Gallagher explained, "We couldn't get to the bit where you can get onto the stage 'cause we were f**king all drunk, wasted."

"I flashed my pass and said, 'These lot are with me,' and that was it. We were on this platform," he said. "Unbeknownst to us, it was the disabled platform. I've gotta say, those disabled cats, they've got a great view of everything."

Scope, a disability equality charity in the U.K., blasted Gallagher's comments and actions on Twitter, calling them "beyond insulting."

"Accessible platforms at events aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. They exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music with fewer barriers," the organization wrote. "Noel may belittle the experience of disabled music fans. But for many, the reality of attending live music and festivals can be stressful and upsetting."

Liam Gallagher expressed his disproval of his brother's comments on Instagram, writing, "I’d like to apologise on behalf of my family about the little fellas recent remarks about people with disabilities SORRY were not all c**ts LG x"

One wheelchair user on Twitter wrote that Gallagher's comments were "beyond cheap," while another person on the platform called the musician "a nasty, horrible man."