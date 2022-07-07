Noah Schnapp Plays Matchmaker for Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn in Viral TikTok

If you're looking to shoot your shot with a Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp might be your way in! The 17-year-old Netflix star recently showed his hands-off approach to matchmaking on Tiktok and exposed pop star Doja Cat's crush on his co-star.

The actor shared screenshots of his private conversations with the musician, calling her "thirsty Doja." The GRAMMY-winning singer must have really enjoyed season 4 of Stranger Things because she wasted no words asking Schnapp about the relationship status of actor Joseph Quinn. The 29-year-old actor played breakout star Eddie Munson in the show's latest installment, and his performance (and possibly his skill with a guitar) caught Doja's eyes.

"Noah can [you] tell Joseph to [hit me up]," she wrote to Schnapp in the screenshot Instagram messages. "Wait no. Does he have a [girlfriend]?"

"Lmao slide into his DMs," Schnapp responded.

Doja revealed she didn't know Quinn's Instagram or Twitter accounts, so he "doesn't have a DM to slide in."

Striving to be helpful, Schnapp sent the singer Quinn's Instagram profile, writing, "Right here ma'am."

The exchange came not long after Doja Cat tweeted out that Quinn is "fine as s**t," in May.

joseph quinn fine as shit — cum (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

Considering what a big fan of Eddie the singer is, maybe Doja's looking for some solace after the character's tragic ending in season 4's finale!

Like Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin) and Alexei (Alec Utgoff) before him, fans were devastated when Eddie was killed off before the end of the latest epic season.

While fans were crushed by Eddie’s heroic death, Quinn told ET's Will Marfuggi it couldn’t have happened any other way. "It feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence," he said of the way things played out in the finale. "The inventiveness to come up with that and the bravery to put it in is kind of, it’s well done by the Duffer Brothers."

"It’s a completely overwhelming feeling... It’s so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they’ve found space in their heart for a new character… It’s just so heartwarming," the British actor said of the intense fandom and reactions to his character.

"This season, the scale of it is enormous. And then the ambition is kind of ridiculous. So, there was no way that it couldn’t be this kind of mammoth process. And, you know, everyone worked so hard on it," Quinn said, reflecting on the massive season that was filmed and produced during the pandemic. "But the fact we put it out there and it’s been so well received and, obviously, personally, like, for the character that I played, for people to be so welcoming, it feels like a big exhale."

Although Quinn’s time on the series is over, he’s come out of it with great experiences and a newfound family. “They’re really nice people, and it was everything that you’d expect,” he said of his new co-stars. “It’s a good thing to go somewhere strange with a bunch of strangers and then leave that place with really dear friends.”

