Noah Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Release First Musical Collaboration With 'Noah (Stand Still)'

One impressive father-daughter duo. Noah Cyrus has teamed up with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a new, emotional duet version of her song "Noah (Stand Still)."

The heartfelt and resonant tune -- the solo version of which serves as the first track on her recently released debut album The Hardest Part -- marks her first collaboration with her dad.

The tune details advice Noah got from her dad amid her secret battle with Xanax addiction, which she only recently opened up about earlier this year.

“Death upon my doorstep, if I took just one more step/ There’d be nothin’ left of me except these songs," Noah sings in the powerful track. "And my father told me, ‘Noah/ When you don’t know where you’re goin’/ Just stand still/ Soon enough you will.'"

Billy Ray croons the second verse, before the duo harmonize for the remainder of the song, recalling the powerful guidance her father shared with her amid he battle with addiction and her recovery journey.

The Hardest Part -- a 10-track album -- dropped earlier this month, and Cyrus' North American headlining tour kicks off Oct. 4 beginning in Phoenix, Arizona. The 23-stop tour will also include performances at this year's Austin City Limits Festival. The tour ends Nov. 4 at the iconic Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.