Nina Dobrev Gets Sweet Birthday Message From Boyfriend Shaun White

Nina Dobrev is getting some birthday love from boyfriend Shaun White!

The former Vampire Diaries star turned 32 on Saturday, and the snowboarder couldn't help but celebrate the birthday girl. On his social media, White, 34, posted photos of them together and wearing stylish '80s attire.

"Too bad we never have any fun together …😉 Happy birthday baby! 🎉" the gold medalist wrote alongside the slideshow. The birthday note came a day after he also posted photos on his Instagram Story of the two at a shooting range.

White and Dobrev first sparked romance rumors last March, and confirmed their relationship two months later when they went Instagram official.

Instagram Story

Dobrev also gave herself a birthday shout-out and wrote on her Instagram that she would be celebrating her 31st birthday again, since it didn't count in 2020.

"Thank you you for the birthday wishes!!! older? yep. wiser? sure. just as childish? 100%," she wrote next to a video montage of her celebrating her birthdays as a little girl. "Im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today! 🥳 (because i think we can all agree 2020 didn’t count, so I’ll be taking a redo)."

She concluded by adding that 2021 "better get its sh*t together quick otherwise I’ll still be my 31st birthday again next year too..."

This week, a source told ET that the actress and the athlete have "gotten more serious," nearly a year after they were first romantically linked.

"Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together," ET's source said. "They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life."

The two, meanwhile, have been celebrating the new year with a wintery vacation in Montana, per their Instagrams.