NikkieTutorials Reveals Arrests Were Made After 'Traumatizing' Robbery at Gunpoint

Nikkie de Jager shared an update on her "traumatizing" experience that happened four months ago. The beauty vlogger, known as NikkieTutorials, and fiancé Dylan Drossaers were robbed at gunpoint at their Netherlands home in August.

In a new YouTube video, Nikkie revealed that arrests were made in her case.

"It feels really weird to be able to talk about this finally, but here it goes," Nikkie started her video. "Today I got the news from the Dutch police that arrests were made in the case of my home robbery back in August."

"That was one of the most scary, traumatizing things to ever happen in my life," she recalled. "Dylan and I are in close contact with the detectives who have been working on this case so amazingly and from here on out, Dylan and I are just going to wait and see what happens in this case."

She added that they are "very relieved" and will see what happens.

Back in August, Nikkie shared the scary incident with her followers.

"Dylan and myself got attacked but physically we’re okay. Mentally it’s a whole other story," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m writing this message for now to let you know that we are ‘okay’ and safe. Thank you for understanding as I take the next couple of days to myself."

At the time, her fans and friends sent their support. "I'm so sorry this happened to you. sending you peace & love," Tyler Oakley wrote. James Charles added, "I'm so f**king glad you are okay. I love you so so so so so much."