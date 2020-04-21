Nikki Bella Flaunts Bare Baby Bump in 'Savage' Dance With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is showing off her moves! The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a hilarious video of herself dancing with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

In the epic video, Nikki proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a white sports bra and skirt as she swayed her hips and moved her arms to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion's track "Savage." The whole time, Artem was doing the same movements behind her.

The clip ends with Artem lovingly placing his hands on Nikki's hips.

"Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you!" she quipped in the caption. "Lol Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!! lol"

ET's Keltie Knight recently spoke to Nikki and her twin, Brie Bella, who is also expecting, about their experience being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This isn't what I imagined my first pregnancy to be," Nikki said. "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'"

