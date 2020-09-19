Niecy Nash Reveals She Broke Her Foot in Three Places

Niecy Nash is recovering after sustaining an injury. The Claws star revealed in an Instagram clip on Saturday that she broke her foot in three places.

"B R O K E N 😢 😢😢 I cried like a baby #PrayForMe 🙏🏽 a sista can’t fly with one wing #Ifell #clumsey," she captioned her clip, which shows her foot in a cast while she's laying in a bed. In the video, the actress says, "Here's my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places."

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones asked Nash how it happened, to which she replied, "I fell & twisted it 🙄."

Nash also received a slew of supportive messages from fans and celeb friends, including Issa Rae who wrote, "Omg!!! Get well soon! Sending you love."

She followed up her post with a photo of herself and wife Jessica Betts, writing, "Love makes everything feel better ❤️ @jessicabettsmusic #BetterTogether."

Nash and the singer-songwriter tied the knot last month. While the news came as a shock to many, she and Betts shared a special bond long before they were officially a couple.

A source told ET earlier this month that the lovebirds have actually known each other for several years and "have always been close."

"The two have shared a special bond that blossomed into love," the source said. "The couple kept their relationship news to a select few and have been enjoying quarantine together."

"They decided why wait to get married," the source added. "The couple is excited about the future together."

In a recent interview, Nash stated that her marriage had "absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with [Bett's] soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

For more on her marriage, watch the video below.