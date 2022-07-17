Nicole Williams Debuts Pregnancy While Walking the Sports Illustrated Runway

Now that is a memorable pregnancy announcement! Model Nicole Williams debuted her burgeoning baby bump on the runway!

Williams was walking the runway during Miami Swim Week, and the beautiful mom-to-be -- who is one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 rookies -- surprised everyone in attendance with the pregnancy reveal.

Williams, 34, got some help from her husband, former NFL star Larry English, 36, as she walked the runway in a black, two-piece swimsuit, covered in a semi-sheer teal robe.

As she made her way to the end of the catwalk, English joined her on stage and undid her robe, as she cradled her well-toned baby bump. English was all smiles as he planted a kiss on her stomach.

Williams -- who sparked a romance with English in 2011 and tied the knot in May 2017 -- also shared the news to her Instagram, posted a slideshow of snapshots revealing her baby bump and sharing the joyous development with her fans.

"I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!! Baby English loading …👶🏽⏲

Meanwhile, English shared a sweet black-and-white photo showing his hands resting on his wife's stomach, which he captioned, "New addition on the way!🙏🏾"

Congrats to the happy couple!