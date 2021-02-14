Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals She Has COVID-19: 'This Is Super Scary'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is spending Valentine's Day differently than she expected. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed that she's quarantining after contracting COVID-19.

Polizzi, 33, shared a snapshot of herself, in pajamas, holding a big bouquet of roses and a face mask.

"Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different....I have Covid," she wrote. "I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out."

The former Jersey Shore star said that she and her family have been taking precautions to stay safe, so the fact that she still managed to catch the virus "is super scary."

My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested," she explained. "Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN."

"The rest of my family tested negative, so i am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over," wrote the outspoken reality star, who shares three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle -- 8-year-old Lorenzo, 6-year-old Giovanna, and 1-year-old Angelo.

In a second photo she posted in her Instagram slideshow, Polizzi showed a heart-shaped balloon and her bouquet on the floor of her room.

"I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!" she wrote. "Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone! 💋💋"