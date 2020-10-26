Nicole Kidman Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is celebrating Keith Urban's big day! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her and her husband floating in a zero gravity chamber in honor of Urban's 53rd birthday.

"Happy Birthday my love!" the 53-year-old actress captioned the pic. "Love is in the air."

Just hours before Kidman's sweet message, Urban celebrated his wife's latest project, The Undoing, in a tweet.

"There’s nothing like a thriller - who did it? What is going on???? addictive excellence!!!!! Congrats to you baby - and all the incredible cast!!!!!!!" Urban tweeted of the HBO limited series, which premiered on Sunday night and also stars Hugh Grant.

ET recently spoke to Kidman about The Undoing, and she revealed that Urban helped her when it came time to sing a rendition of "Dream a Little Dream of Me" during the opening credits of the show.

"The director texted me, 'I need you to sing the credits' and I was like, 'Um, no. Absolutely not. We're in lockdown and I can't get to a studio.' And then I was like, 'Well I actually can because we have one in our house, downstairs,'" Kidman recalled. "And so then I sort of went down one afternoon and recorded it and sent it to her. I thought it was gonna get rejected, but she ended up using it."

As for whether Urban assisted with the song, Kidman noted, "He did [help me] actually. He did, because we were in lockdown."

The Undoing airs Sundays on HBO.