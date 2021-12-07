Nicole Kidman Says Her Daughters Are 'Not Obsessed' With What She Does (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman is an Oscar-winning actress with a slew of celebrated performances on the big and small screen -- but even bona fide moviestardom doesn't make her career particularly interesting for her daughters.

Kidman walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Being the Ricardos at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about her past remarks in which she said her kids were her "biggest critics."

The celebrated actress said she's actually happy about it, because "they're forging their own paths."

"I love that they're not obsessed with what I do," she said of her two young daughters -- 13-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. "They're really into what they do."

When it comes to wanting to impress her family, Kidman said it's not her children but rather her mom, Janelle, who she's looking to wow.

"I want to impress my mom. That's what want to do," Kidman said with a smile. "She still hasn't see the film, so we'll see."

In Being the Ricardos, Kidman stars as comedy icon Lucille Ball, and the film details a span of time in her life when Ball starred opposite husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in the iconic sitcom I Love Lucy.

At a screening in New York last week, Kidman told ET that she loved playing Ball, sharing that the iconic I Love Lucy grape scene was her favorite to film.

"Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favorite]." she expressed.

"Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologize for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologize for that,'" Kidman added. "Which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that. But also then as a physical comedian she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."

Being the Ricardos arrives in theaters Dec. 10 and streams Dec. 21 on Prime Video. See more in the video below.