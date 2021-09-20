Nicole Kidman Recalls Media Frenzy During Marriage to Tom Cruise and Explains Why She Doesn't Regret It

Nicole Kidman has no regrets about not being guarded during her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The 54-year-old actress covers Harper's Bazaar's October issue and is asked about the press focusing so heavily on their marriage. Kidman and 59-year-old Cruise met shortly before filming Days of Thunder together and married on Christmas Eve in 1990. They adopted two children together, 28-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor, but got divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" Kidman laughs about her relationship with the press at the time. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."

"I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach," she continues. "My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

Kidman has been happily married to 53-year-old country superstar Keith Urban since 2006 and they share two daughters together, 13-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith. Kidman recalls meeting Urban on G'Day LA at an event honoring Australians and not thinking he was interested in her.

"And he actually wasn't that interested in me at the time -- which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated," she shares.

But the two began talking to one another on the phone after she says a few "angels" connected them.

"Yeah. I was really, really into him," she admits. "He took a little time. And he's like, 'That is so incorrect, Nicole.'"

She isn't afraid to say their strong marriage takes effort.

"We're always working through stuff, but it's very much love based, so there's an enormous amount of give and take," she comments. "I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together."

ET recently spoke with Urban about his Las Vegas residency, "Keith Urban Live," returning to Caesars Palace and he talked about his wife's "life-changing" support. Watch the video below for more.