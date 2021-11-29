Nicolas Cage Reacts to Possible Oscar Buzz for Acclaimed Role in 'Pig' (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage is getting some real recognition for his latest film, Pig. The celebrated star walked the red carpet at this year's Gotham Awards, and opened up about the critical love for his indie drama.

Cage joined co-star Alex Wolff at the star-studded show in New York City and the pair spoke with ET and reflected on the praise both the film and Cage have gotten since the movie released to rave reviews.

In the film, Cage plays a former chef who has left city life behind to live in seclusion as a truffle hunter in the Portland woods. One day, Rob is attacked and his prized truffle-hunting pig is stolen. Rob returns to the city to find his pig, and must face the pain and memories that drove him from society in the first place.

"Rob is an epicurean contending with loss, which many people, especially now, know, at a time like this with what we've all been through," Cage shared. "I think that's what resonated with some folks."

The film has been met with incredibly positive feedback, both for the emotional depth of the story and for Cage's quiet and nuanced performance as a man saddled with the weight of immeasurable grief.

Wolff -- who plays Cage's friend and business partner Amir in the film -- had nothing but praise for the Oscar-winner, and said that the Academy should consider him yet again for this latest performance.

"I really, really think and pray that he deserves an Oscar for this movie," Wolff shared. "Unbiased, I was there watching it. And that fact that it's been 25 years [since he won his Oscar] is a huge, misguided decision on the Academy's part."

With Pig getting so much recognition -- including a nomination for Best Feature at this year's Gotham Awards -- it is possible that buzz could grow into real recognition for Cage at nest year's Oscars.

"Any kind of enthusiasm is always welcome," Cage shared. "But the reality is, it's all about telling stories that communicate with the people. And I think this movie did, and that's what we brought, and that's good enough for me."