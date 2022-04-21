Nicolas Cage Makes First Late-Night Talk Show Appearance in 14 Years

Nicolas Cage made his first late-night talk show appearance in 14 years on Wednesday, and he had a lot of interesting stories to tell.

Cage -- dressed in a full silver ensemble -- was a guest on Jimmy Kimme Live, and first opened up about living in Las Vegas, where he's resided for nearly 17 years, calling it "one of the most unique addresses in the world."

After Cage told Kimmel he's not a gambler, he went on to share a story about how he once turned $200 into $20,000 in just a half hour while in the Bahamas.

"Do you ever have one of those nights where you feel like the mojo is with you and you could just do nothing wrong? Everything was going to go your way," the 58-year-old actor recalled of the night that took place two decades ago. "Every number I chose, and I often would choose the same number, it kept winning. Even the woman who was spinning the balls said, 'Nothing sweeter than a repeater.'"

Of course, Cage's story got even better when he shared what he did with the money.

"The next day I said, 'This is so special' ... I found an orphanage. I went across Nassau Harbor. I met all the children and I said to the head mistress this is for you. And put $20,000 cash in her hand and I never gambled again because it would have ruined the magic of that night."

The conversation then turned to Cage's exotic animal collection, which once included a very expensive two-headed snake. "I used to have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them," Cage said of the animal. "It just got a little too freaky for me."

As for the rumors that Cage once bought a bat cave filled with bats, he explained that he "explored all the elements." His reason for considering buying a bat cave wasn't about the animals, though.

"At the time, I was married and I thought I wanted to be in, it looked like unfiltered sake. I thought, 'I want to buy this and just go down to the bottom of the cave and get totally naked with my wife and drink,'" he explained. "Needless to say, I didn't buy the cave, it didn't happen."

Cage, who was promoting his new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has been married five times. He is currently married to Riko Shibata, who is pregnant with their first child together, and his third. (Cage is also father of 31-year-old Weston and 16-year-old Kal-El.)

Cage recently spoke to ET about his excitement for the baby. "This is what I was hoping and praying for," he gushed. "I couldn't be happier."

For more of ET's interview with Cage, watch the video below.