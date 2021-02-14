Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Maraj Killed in Hit-and-Run

Nicki Minaj's father has died. Robert Maraj was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

News of his death was first shared by his sister, Suzie Maraj, to her private Instagram page. Minaj's rep confirmed the news to ET on Sunday.

Robert was reportedly struck by a car while walking on a road in Long Island, New York, around 6 p.m. on Friday, before the driver fled the scene, according to a press release issued by Nassau County Police.

"According to detectives, while walking in the roadway on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue, a 64-year-old male was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident," the release stated.

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, and succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. He was 64. Homicide Squad detectives are investigating are investigating the incident, which remains ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Minaj has yet to comment publicly on her father's death.