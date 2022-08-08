Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch the queen conquer! Nicki Minaj is set to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards -- and she'll also take the VMA stage for the first time since 2018!

The 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner won her first Moon Person statuette for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011, and is nominated once again this year for Best Hip Hop for her Lil Baby collab, "Do We Have a Problem?" Her anticipated VMAs performance will follow the Aug. 12 release of her new single, "Super Freaky Girl."

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music for Paramount+. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically 'Nicki.'"

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19 -- voting for the Best New Artist category is active until the night of the awards show.

The 2022 VMAs air live on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.