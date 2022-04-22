Nicki Minaj Says She's Sober: 'Loving Life'

Nicki Minaj is sharing her joy with her fans. The 39-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she's sober.

Prior to her life update, Minaj posted a video of herself frying chicken. The clip led one fan to question, "Baby are you high?"

"No I’m sober & loving life," Minaj replied. "You?"

No I’m sober & loving life. You ? https://t.co/ZarkBIMEzt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Minaj explained more about her sobriety decision, writing, "I used to b [sic] happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself."

I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

Minaj's tweets came the same month that she appeared on "Carpool Karaoke." During the segment with James Corden, Minaj opened up about her struggles living life in the public eye.

"I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you're a woman and you're in the public eye all the time, if you're not careful you can become less confident because you're being constantly scrutinized," she said. "I just don't think it's natural. It's not natural for a human being to feel like everyone's critiquing them."

Minaj noted that she finds solace in her 1-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

"[Motherhood] plays a huge part [in feeling peace]," Minaj said. "It doesn't matter what is going on... when I look at my son, I'm just magically in love. He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He's just so cute and cuddly."