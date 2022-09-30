Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party

Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion.

"On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty. "Your Dad and I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

In one photo, the happy family poses in front of a larger-than-life balloon wall and festive cake. Minaj wears a long, pink wig that nearly reaches her knees and a glittering Chanel jumpsuit. As partygoers sing "Happy Birthday" to the toddler -- dressed fashionably in jeans, black sneakers and a varsity jacket -- Minaj adds a pink fringe jacket to her ensemble.

The attention to detail for Papa Bear's celebration was above and beyond, with Minaj sharing a video of the entire space on her Instagram and calling it "Next. Level." The already-magical backyard space was transformed into a Minions paradise, including an ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, popcorn station, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house and slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting and more. Of course, there was also a dance floor where Papa Bear showed off his adorable moves.

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first child nearly a year later.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," Minaj told ET in 2019. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't."

Earlier this year, Minaj earned her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She sweetly celebrated the career milestone with her son. Watch below!