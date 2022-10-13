Nicki Minaj Addresses 'Super Freaky Girl' Being Moved Out of GRAMMYs Rap Category

Nicki Minaj has some questions. After it was announced that her song "Super Freaky Girl" will compete in the pop category at the GRAMMYs, after it was moved out of the rap category, Minaj wants to know why.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to explain that she feels her song is being unfairly treated, in comparison to how the GRAMMYs have designated other songs in the same categories.

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Minaj wrote, referring to Latto's hit single. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight"

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Minaj also responded to a Twitter user who commented, "Anaconda was nominated for Rap Song. Wouldn’t you say that SFG and Anaconda are sonically similar. So what changed??? #grammys"

"I’d LOVE to know," Minaj replied.

She later fired back at some critics who said she shouldn't be complaining about what category she's nominated in and shut down their arguments that it doesn't matter.

"Could you imagine someone telling you not to 'complain' about being treated unfairly at your workplace?" she wrote. "This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged."

Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

She also shared a message with her legion of outspoken fans, explaining that she's not trying to incite any anger, just trying to spark an open conversation and debate.

"And Barbz, there’s no need to be angry. This is simply an open discussion/healthy dialogue." she shared. "Independent thinking is what makes us human beings!"

And Barbz, there’s no need to be angry. This is simply an open discussion/healthy dialogue. Independent thinking is what makes us human beings! 😘♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.