Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'

Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life.

While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt Bolton about his second marriage to contestant Colleen Reed, Nick, who co-hosts the show with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, reached over to give Matt a fist bump and said, "Hey, it's always better the second time, right?"

"Cheers, bud," Matt replies.

Without naming her, Nick is seemingly referring to his first marriage to Jessica Simpson. The former couple was married from 2002 to 2006 and they were the subjects of the reality series Newlyweds.

After Simpson opened up about her divorce from Nick in her memoir, Open Book, Nick expressed nothing but positive feelings for his ex-wife.

"I'll be honest, I obviously haven't read the book, so I don't know what she said or what she revealed there," he said on the Today show in 2020. "But certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us. There is definitely a mutual respect there."

Nick also recently opened up to ET about how season 3 of Love Is Blind stacked up to past seasons of the hit show.

"Let's put it this way, there are things that happen in season 3 at the altar that we've never seen happen in previous seasons. All I can say is, get ready for it. It gets interesting," he said.

For more exclusive Love Is Blind content, watch the clip below: