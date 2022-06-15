Nick Jonas Shares Why He and Priyanka Chopra Spoke Out About Daughter Malti's Hospitalization

Nick Jonas is getting candid about his and Priyanka Chopra’s decision to share their daughter, Malti's, hospital journey.

In May, the singer and the actress celebrated Mother’s Day with the first picture of their baby girl, whom they welcomed in January. Along with the sweet picture, the new parents shared that their daughter spent 100 days in the NICU.

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital,” Jonas, 29, told People during an interview with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

“It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone,” he added.

The “This is Heaven” singer also shared that his wife was the perfect partner to have by his side during the time.

“And grateful to have a teammate in Pri,” he said, "who was a rock the whole time and continues to be."

Jonas and Chopra, 39, announced that they welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January. Since her arrival, the “Sucker” singer said that he’s enjoying watching all his daughter’s moments.

“Every day is a surprise and presents its own set of challenges and brilliant moments and things that just blow your mind along the way,’ he told the outlet. “I’m just having the time of my life watching her grow, it’s been a beautiful ride.”

In May, Jonas told ET that fatherhood has “changed everything for the better,” and shared that his baby girl gets exclusive concerts when he serenades her.

“I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Jonas said. "I'm singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."