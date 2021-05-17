Nick Jonas Says He Has a Cracked Rib and 'A Few Bumps and Bruises' After On-Set Accident

"I'm glad to be here," Nick said when host Carson Daly kicked off the semi-final show by asking how he was. "Can't wait to cheer on Team Nick and all the other teams. I'm really happy I'm here."

Following his accident on an as-yet-unnamed project, the performer said he's "been better, but I'm doing all right," sharing that he sustained a "cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises."

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added, asking his fellow coach, "Blake, please don't make me laugh too much."

"You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show," Shelton accused.

Nick laughed it off as best he could, jokingly agreeing that it was all a "big, elaborate plan."

A source told ET earlier in the day that Jonas was injured on Saturday night, while filming a new show, and was taken to a hospital. The source said he was doing OK on Monday and was able to return to the Voice stage for the live performances from the Top 9 artists of season 20.

Jonas spoke with ET ahead of his first in-person live Voice shows last week (during his season 18 debut, the lives were filmed from home due to the coronavirus pandemic), where he said he felt "very confident" in his team members, Rachel Mac and Dana Monique, as the show heads toward the season 20 finale.

"I'm very proud of all the work that [my team has] put in," he noted. "There's so many gifted people, so many talented artists and so, to have to then cut that down to a small group is so tough, but it's the show, it's what we do, it's part of the journey, and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to work with all the artists. Now to see who moves on is gonna be interesting."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.