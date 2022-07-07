Nick Jonas Gushes Over 'Amazing' Daughter Malti: 'All Is Good' (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas is a doting dad! The 29-year-old singer, who welcomed his first child, daughter Malti, and wife Priyanka Chopra earlier this year, revealed that parenthood has been an adjustment -- in a good way.

"It is certainly life changing," Jonas told ET's Kevin Frazier on Thursday at the ACC Golf Championship, presented by American Century Investments, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

Jonas further gushed, "All is good."

While Jonas' leading ladies were not at the tournament, he shared that his wife is sort of getting into golf. "She's picking the game up," he said of the 39-year-old actress. "She looks great in the golf clothes, so she loves that part."

Nick Jonas hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments

As for whether fans can expect new music from the pop star, he teased that he has some stuff in the works with the Jonas Brothers. "We're working on stuff now -- the brothers [Kevin and Joe Jonas] -- feeling really good. Hopefully, some stuff is coming later this year."

When asked about bringing all the Jonas Brothers' kids on the road with them, Nick quipped, "A lot of kids! They're everywhere and we love it."