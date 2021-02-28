Nick Jonas Delivers Debut Live Performance of 'Spaceman' and 'This Is Heaven' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Nick Jonas slayed Studio 8H. The singer delivered the debut performance of two new solo songs on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Jonas pulled double duty as the musical guest and host, and used his time to introduce fans to his new solo work.

For his first set of the night, Jonas took to the stage for a light-show-backed performance of "Spaceman," which he just dropped on Thursday.

Opting for a retro-techno aesthetic, Jonas belted out the ballad with some help from his back-up band and a whole lot of creative laser lights.

For his second set, the singer was introduced by his brother, Kevin Jonas, who also played a big part of his monologue earlier in this episode.

Jonas donned a red suit -- sans shirt -- as he belted out the romantic new tune "This Is Heaven" and showed off his angelic vocals.

Recently, Jonas opened up about his new music and said that all the songs on his latest solo album, Spaceman, are actually love letters to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Nick told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

The Voice coach says his upcoming album -- which comes out March 12 -- is "inherently hopeful," especially after a year like 2020. Check out the video below to hear more.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.