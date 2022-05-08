Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share First Photo of Their Daughter, Reveal She Spent '100 Plus' Days in NICU

Introducing Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter! On Sunday, the “Remember This” singer and actress took to their respective Instagram accounts to officially introduce the world to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and share her inspiring story.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the caption next to a photo of Jonas and Chorpa, holding their baby girl, who has a white heart emoji covering her face, read.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Jonas ended his post with a special Mother’s Day wish to his wife. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” he wrote.



“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Chopra took to comments to show her man some love, writing, “😢😍I love you.” The Matrix: Resurrections star shared the same post with a special message to her husband.

"Also," she added at the end. "there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!

ॐ नमः शिवाय."

Jonas and Chopra announced that they welcomed their first child, via surrogate in January. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read on the pair’s respective Instagram accounts.”

Last month, ET obtained a birth certificate, confirming their baby girl’s name and birth date. Their daughter's name pays homage to Chopra's Indian roots. Malti, in Sanskrit, means small fragrant flower or moonlight. The certificate also confirmed that Malti was born on January 15.

A source told ET in March that the couple are loving parenthood. "Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home,” the source shared. "The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened. Priyanka and Nick are private but have let close friends and family meet their baby."