Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Send 'Love and Light' With Diwali Celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating Diwali in London. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to commemorate the festival, which, over five days, symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness.

The couple is used to celebrating Diwali from all over the world. Last year, they celebrated from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Saturday, Chopra shared a photo of herself and Jonas snuggling up while holding candles. "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours. ❤️📸- @chasefoster," she captioned the pic.

Jonas shared the same snap, writing, "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all. 🪔."

In a recent interview with ET, Jonas opened up about how he and Chopra have been finding the "silver lining" amid lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing," he explained. "But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he continued. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

