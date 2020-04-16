Nick Cordero’s Wife Praises Frankie Grande and Shares 'Good News' Amid Husband's COVID-19 Battle

Nick Cordero's castmates are stepping up amid his battle with the coronavirus. The Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to share a video of Frankie Grande singing along to her husband's song, "Live Your Life."

In the caption of the clip, Kloots praised Grande and the rest of the Rock of Ages cast for their support over the last few weeks.

"We came out to L.A. so that Nick could perform in Rock Of Ages, a Broadway show that was making its Hollywood Blvd debut," Kloots explained. "His cast, including this man @frankiejgrande, have embraced us and Nick the whole way through."

"Nick performed @rockofagesmusical on Broadway and toured the country so the family ties here run deep," she continued. "The cast and crew are beyond amazing human beings."

She went on to reveal that the cast has "sent me food, delivered goodies and taken Elvis on daily walks just so I could have time to clean, exercise, cry, sleep or just sit and do nothing."

"They are angels that have proven to me that 'Don’t Stop Believin' goes way beyond song lyrics," she added.

Kloots also shared that she recently received "some good news" from her husband's doctors.

"It’s all about small wins in the ICU," she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to Cordero's song. "Nick is getting stronger and the AMAZING doctors and nurses think they can take him off ECMO soon! This would mean his heart and lungs would be functioning on their own."

"Anything can change in an instant, but we are staying positive! HE IS HEARING US GUYS!" she added, referencing the musical tribute she started in support of Cordero.

Earlier this week, Kloots -- who shares a 10-month-old son, Elvis, with the actor -- said that Cordero's blood pressure was better and that the dialysis he's on was working.

Prior to the positive updates, though, Kloots revealed that her husband was unconscious in the ICU after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She later confirmed that his test for the coronavirus was positive.

Previously, Kloots opened up about a frightening emergency that required Cordero to be resuscitated.

"He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back," she explained in part. "He made it out of surgery, he is alive. He is still in very critical conditio. He is struggling; just every minute counts right now."

Cordero last appeared on Broadway in the musical A Bronx Tale The Musical in 2018 and as Earl in Waitress in 2016. His other credits include Rock of Ages in 2012 and the 2014 production of Bullets Over Broadway.