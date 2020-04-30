Nick Cordero Has 'Holes' in His Lungs From Coronavirus, Wife Amanda Kloots Says

Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus has taken a serious toll.

On Thursday, the Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that his lungs have been "severely damaged" due to the respiratory disease. She said on her Instagram Story that it was so bad that Cordero's lungs had holes in them.

"Yesterday was a very hard day. He started off with low blood count. Luckily, Nick’s CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding as of now, so that was a huge blessing," Kloots shared.

"However, we did learn that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged to look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years, they said, they're that damaged," she added. "There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be."

Kloots -- who shares a 10-month-old son, Elvis, with Cordero -- said that doctors are currently trying to determine the best treatment.

"He told me if it was his brother in there he would not be giving up hope, so I’m not giving up hope. Obviously, it was super scary news to hear," she added.

Cordero contracted the coronavirus last month, and has since undergone a leg amputation due to complications from the disease. While Kloots awaits Cordero's recovery, she and Elvis have been staying in Zach Braff's guest house.

Braff, who is good friends with Cordero, opened up about the Broadway actor's battle with COVID-19 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

"Well, I am OK, but I'm very close to this because one of my best friends in the world, Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here," Braff said.

The Scrubs star said Cordero has the coronavirus "worse than anyone I've heard of who hasn't passed away."

"He's 41 and he's unconscious at Cedars -- he's on a ventilator," he added. "He's lost his leg due to complications and every day we don't know what will happen. So, his wife and baby are living in my guest house, and thank God they've been joined by her amazing brother and sister who are taking care of her and helping her with the baby."

"She's amazing," Braff added of Kloots. "She's a motivation trainer, so she's gone into full-on bad-ass crisis dealing mode. If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about him and she motivates other people -- she's literally trying to motivate other people."

Braff also lives with girlfriend Florence Pugh, and said that they have supported Kloots "in any way we can."

"We obviously stay social distanced from them, but we bring them food and wine and flowers," he shared. "And then there's this amazing community around them: you can look online and see the hashtag, #WakeUpNick, and there's a GoFundMe [for Cordero’s medical expenses]. My point is that most people are lucky enough to not have this land in their backyard and also I think a lot of people are still under the impression that this is only really dire for seniors, but I'm here to tell you that a very, very healthy 41-year-old friend of mine is fighting for his life."

