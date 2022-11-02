Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation

This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval.

The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone.

"The best 'Nick Cannon' costume I’ve seen this year!! 🤣🤣 Chip off the old block!," Nick captioned the photo on Instagram. "@goldensagoncannon The Golden Child!"

Nick had Golden with Brittany Bell in February 2017. The two have since welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen, in December 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, on Sept. 23, 2022.

Brittany also shared photos of her Encanto-themed Halloween costumes with their kids on Instagram, featuring Powerful as the movie's protagonist, Mirabel.

"We don’t talk about Bruno no no! 🎶Halloween is always a fun time for us!! This years theme picked by our Powerful Mirabel!," Brittany wrote. "😊 featuring our miracle Rise! 🌞 photos by our favorite @amberrainphotography #encanto#encantocostume #encantohalloween."

