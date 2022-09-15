Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, First Child With LaNisha Cole

Baby joy for Nick Cannon, once again! The 41-year-old The Masked Singer host announced the arrival of his ninth child on Wednesday: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Onyx is Cannon's first child with photographer LaNisha Cole.

"Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," Cannon shared on Instagram in his announcement of the birth.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says," he continued, seemingly addressing the chatter surrounding his unconventional family dynamic.

"I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty," he explained. "As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He went on to praise Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed," asking fans to allow her the space and peace to "revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

Cannon added, "As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️"

Cole also shared a sweet photo of the newborn on Instagram, captioning it simply with her name and birthdate, Sept. 14.

On her Instagram Story, Cole shared a sweet note about the experience.

"Today has been such a special day for us. I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world," she wrote. "The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. She's surrounded by so much love and I'm already obsessed with her! And you already know there'll be no shortage of pics and videos lol."

In July, Cannon welcomed his eighth child -- a son with model Bre Tiesi.

"Just trying to do the dad thing," Cannon told ET in August. "Soothing mom, making sure you know everything -- 'cause we can't do nothing at this stage. We don't have milk."

While Cannon said his role was limited, he touched on how he was trying to help the new mom -- and how he's avoiding getting into trouble at home.

"There’s some pheromones or something. There’s a connection of like, 'Mom instantly makes me sleep and comfortable. All I can do is try to assist and help," he shared. "I’ve been around this block a few times. I just know how to not get yelled at."

The longtime TV host teased that his family will continue to grow in the coming months. We now know that Cannon is expecting two more children, one with Abby De La Rosa and another with Brittany Bell, both of whom he already shares children with.

"I mean there’s probably gonna be more," he said at the time.