Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Nicknames for Newborn Baby, Legendary

Nick Cannon is wasting no time on his nickname game. The 41-year-old multihyphenate took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video snuggling his newborn son, Legendary Love Cannon, and revealed a slew of pet names for the baby.

"Y'all know I do the MOST with these names," Cannon joked in the caption.

"Introducing LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!" he wrote. "Aka LL COOL CANNON! Aka LLC! Aka YOUNG LE-LO! AKA BROTHER LOVE!!"

Asked in an Instagram Q&A why she took her time in revealing the news of his arrival, Tiesi wrote, "I took my time because I wanted to enjoy my son and my family and allow my body, mind and soul the true peace to recover and embrace every moment."

Since sharing the happy news, the parents have been flooding their social media pages with Legendary content.

"Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!" Cannon posted on Tuesday. "So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a human experience."

Tiesi has even created an Instagram account specifically for the tiny tot, dubbing him "Legend Cannon" and sharing a photo of his very first birthday cake.

Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at 5 months old in December, after a battle with brain cancer.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Cannon said it would be "a safe bet" he'd welcome three more children -- including Legendary -- this year alone.

When ET spoke to Tiesi last month, she revealed how she feels about Cannon's other children. She also inadvertently caused a bit of controversy when she said "we can all go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there's anything important" after being asked how often Cannon sees his kids.

Cannon clarified Tiesi's comments, adamantly denying nobody has to speak to his assistant to get to him.

"My children have busier schedules than I do," Cannon explained. "They each have their sensory class at 9 a.m. and then they have, you know, ballet at 3 and baseball at 4, so they're the ones with the schedules."

"It's organization, 'cause, obviously, we all do have things going on throughout the day and with there being so many people involved, we got to make sure we are on the same page, 'cause I don't want to miss anything," Cannon continued. "I'm showing up at whatever, but I do have to make sure, 'Okay, such and such has a 9 a.m. I got to be at ballet at 3. I got to be at baseball at 4.' That's the schedule we were talking about, so no one has to call my assistant to get to me."

When asked how he's present for all of his children's lives and events, Cannon joked about having a time machine before striking a more serious tone.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."