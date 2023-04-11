Nick Cannon Says Focusing on Fatherhood Doesn't Allow 'Bandwidth' to Date

Nick Cannon says having 11 children makes it hard for him to date.

The 42-year-old appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where he explained how having so many kids puts a strain on his dating life.

"I'm not out there like that," Cannon said. "I'm really trying to focus on myself and my children… my bandwidth doesn't even allow me to kind of be in that space."

Talking with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, the Masked Singer hostsaid he maintains a "healthy balance." "It sounds wild, but my main focus is either my children or work," Cannon shared.

Cannon went on to discuss his 2021 decision to be celibate, for a time, which only contributed to him being single and having more kids.

"One therapist told me I should be celibate — that didn't work, I had like more kids after that," he joked.

​​Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

When asked if he was "done" having children, Cannon admitted, "I don't know. Every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly because I don't know."

"I'm happy currently with the [children] that I got," he continued, noting that any future moms would "have to be amazing."

When asked who his top pick would be, he appropriately replied with a laugh, "I'm not doin' this. I can see the headlines."

Stern suggests Taylor Swift, and asks if she was "amazing" enough.

"Absolutely! I'm in, let's go!" Cannon replied. "I'm all in."

ET broke the news over the weekend that Swift and her longtime love, Joe Alwyn, had split after six years together.

Praising her as an "amazing songwriter," Cannon said he admires Swift's ability to be "so vulnerable and open with all her music."

Meanwhile, even with 11 kids, Cannon made time to celebrate Easter with them.

The Wild 'n Out host took several photos with his little ones while dressed up in an Easter bunny suit.

Cannon shared photos from his busy holiday on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, showing several sweet moments with his kids and the mothers of his children.