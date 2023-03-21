Nick Cannon Praises Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: 'She Is a Gift From God'

Nick Cannon still has immense love for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

On March 18, The Wild 'n Out star sat down with The Shade Room, where he opened up about how important Mariah is to him.

When asked who is the love of his life, Nick replied, "Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then, it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me."

Not only did Nick say Mariah is his greatest love, but he also gave reasons why he admires her and their past relationship.

"I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife," the 42-year-old entertainer recalled. "And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into they space.' When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She's a gift from God."

Nick credits 53-year-old Mariah for helping mold him, adding, "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her."

Nick and Mariah, who share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan announced their split in 2014, before officially filing for divorce the following year. In 2016, their divorce was finalized.

He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'" he said. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."