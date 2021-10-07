Nick Cannon Plans to Stay Celibate Until 2022

Nick Cannon is trying out celibacy. On Wednesday's episode of his talk show, Nick Cannon, the 40-year-old rapper announced his plan to abstain from sex until at least 2022.

"I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022," he said. "We're going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, 'You should go longer.' Take your time! We'll get to the end of the year, then we'll talk about 2022."

"But I’m going to take my time [with] quality relationships, high frequencies, so much so that we created the celibacy celebration clock y'all," Cannon continued, before showing off the clock at the bottom of viewers' screens. "That's 86 days, 2,064 hours. Wow, that's 120,840 minutes. That's 7,430,400 seconds. It's getting hot in here, y'all."

Cannon's celibacy decision came after he welcomed four children in less than a year with three different women. The rapper has seven kids total.

He and rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When ET spoke to Cannon last month, he admitted that his therapist told him that he "should be celibate" after welcoming four children in quick succession. While he wasn't prepared to be celibate at that point, he did tell ET that he was going to "take a break from having kids."

Having a big family, though, is something Cannon has always wanted.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he said. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."

As for having more children, Cannon told ET that he'd never rule out the possibility. "Think about it," he said. "You can't be like, 'No I'm done.' Like what if God says, 'No you not.'"